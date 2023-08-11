NPP primaries: Dr. Otchere Ankrah picks top 5 candidates ahead of super delegates vote

Politics of Friday, 11 August 2023

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a governance lecturer at Central University, has predicted five top contenders who will emerge for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership slot.



Out of the ten candidates who are vying in the upcoming super delegates conference, only five will go further to seek the flagbearer position.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on August 10, 2023, he declared the five candidates he believes have limited chances to secure a spot in the top tier.



These contenders according to him are former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Akoto Afriyie, Kojo Poku, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, and Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko.



The remaining five candidates will thus be in the final race to clinch replace president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the 2024 ballot paper.



The list includes Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Vice President Dr. Bawumia, former Trade and Industry Minister Alan John Kyerematen, former Railway Development Minister Joe Ghartey, and Francis Addai-Nimo.



Breaking down the hierarchy of this potential top five, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah forecasted that Kennedy Agyapong will emerge as the frontrunner, securing the first position.



He added that Vice President Dr. Bawumia and former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen will battle for the second and third positions and projected Joe Ghartey to hold the fourth position, while Francis Addai-Nimo is slated to round off the top five contenders.



Read excerpts of his conversation with Peace FM’s Nana Yaw Kesseh below



Nana Yaw: So, Dr., who are your top five people?



Dr. Ankrah: I have been mentioning them all along.



Nana Yaw: So, please let us know.



Dr. Ankrah: Alan Kyerematen, Kennedy Agyapong…



Nana Yaw: Are you mentioning them in order?



Dr. Ankrah: No, I am just mentioning them.



Nana Yaw: I thought you were listing them in ascending order.



Dr. Ankrah: No, please. But if it were that way, then it would be Kennedy Ohene Agyapong…Addai Nimoh, Kennedy Agyapong, Joe Ghartey, Dr. Bawumia, and Alan Kyerematen.



The political landscape in Ghana is heating ahead of the 2024 elections. The NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are gearing up for a fierce battle among other parties.



The NPP, currently in power, is determined to defy the traditional eight-year cycle by securing victory once again. The party, which clinched the presidency in 2016 and retained it in 2020, is setting its sights on securing another term in the upcoming elections.



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is eyeing a comeback. The party, which lost power to the NPP in the previous election, is banking on the leadership of former President John Mahama to spearhead its resurgence.







