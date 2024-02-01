NPP primaries: Democracy has been tainted; sold to the highest bidder - Pratt

Politics of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt has bemoaned Ghana's democracy under the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



His statement comes in the wake of the recent parliamentary primaries held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, where some aspirants shared huge sums of money in addition to some hading out motorbikes, fridges and television sets.



Violence also erupted at the voting centre in Yendi disrupting the NPP parliamentary election.



Some people were reported to have torn their ballot papers preventing the counting process.



Due to this, the Electoral Commission has distanced itself from the supposed results declared in the Yendi constituency.



“Unfortunately, the destruction of Four hundred and Eighty-Nine (489) ballots which remained to be counted, made it impossible for the Presiding Officer to complete the collation and declare the results. The Commission therefore disassociates itself from the declaration,” the EC said in an official statement.



Tackling this situation during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" panel discussion show, Kwesi Pratt expressed disgust over the behavior of the delegates at Yendi, accusing the government and the New Patriotic Party of mishandling the country's democracy.



"Is this democracy?", he questioned while addressing the violence in Yendi.



Mr. Pratt concluded that Ghana's democracy has been wrecked under the Akufo-Addo government.



"We have destroyed our democracy...We have ruined it", he said and cautioned the government not to become complacent.



"Things are not going well at all. So, stop tickling yourselves."



