NPP primaries: Asenso-Boakye would floor Rapheal Agyapong in a landslide victory - Poll

Politics of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A poll by research agency, Global Info Analytics, has showed that the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, would win the party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries by a landslide.



The study indicated that over 90 percent of NPP members in the constituency have indicated that they would be voting to retain Asenso-Boakye as the NPP parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general elections.



It added that only one percent of the NPP voters indicated that they would be voting for Asenso-Boakye’s contender, Raphael Agyapong, the brother of former NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, on January 27, 2024.



Two percent of the voters were, however, undecided with about 3 percent opting not to disclose who they would be voting for.



Majority of the participants in the study indicated that they would be voting to retain the current MP because he has brought them a fair share of their developmental needs.



More than 67 percent of the participants said the MP’s performance has been excellent.



Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central, has threatened to release corruption bombshells about Francis Asenso-Boakye; if the latter is retained as parliamentary candidate for the party.



He asked delegates of the party in the Bantama Constituency not to vote for Asenso-Boakye because he is pompous and corrupt in every sense.



During a meeting with some delegates on January 11, 2024; Ken whose brother, Ralph Agyapong is contesting Asenso-Boakye in the upcoming primary explained in detail why the Bantama MP must not be retained.



“If you make a mistake and vote for Asenso, you will see the revelations I will bring out. Yes, I am telling you; it’s a condition. If you don’t want me to talk, vote against him.



"If you want me to talk, vote for him and I challenge you because we won’t allow you to destroy Ghana. We have no other place to go. Anyone challenging me here today that Kennedy Agyapong has spoken badly so they are going to vote for Asenso to win, you will see,” he said.



BAI/NOQ