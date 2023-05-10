NPP primaries: Akufo-Addo told me he is neutral - Hopeson Adorye claims

Politics of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Hopeson Adorye, a member of the Alan Kyerematen campaign team in the New Patriotic Party flagbearership race has claimed that president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo does not have a preferred candidate in the race.



Hopeson recounted in a radio interview on Accra-based Atinka FM that he had directly asked Akufo-Addo about possible preference in the keenly-awaited contest and received a response that showed the president remained neutral.



“I am still a loyalist of Nana Addo but we have helped and he has brought his work to an end. I personally went to ask him how we are going this time and he said he does not have a candidate and so I should support any candidate I want,” he said.



He was speaking on Atinka TV‘s current Affairs show, “The Agenda” hosted by Nana Yaw Fianko.



He touted the viability of his principal to lead the NPP into the 2024 election positing that the former miniter had paid his dues and was in line to lead after years of service.



“Alan has served. He started his ambition in 1996, when he thought of going for the presidency, Akufo-Addo had not made a decision to go for it.



"If you have an opportunity to read Mr Appiah Menkah’s book, “River in the Sea”, on page 395 or so, he said during the 1996 contest, Alan was the only person who could have beaten J. A Kufour, because at that time, he wasn’t just popular, he also had money.



"So, the leaders urged Alan to allow his senior brother to go so that he comes later. That was 1996 when Kufour contested the late Jerry John Rawlings and lost. So, they spoke to him and he understood and left it and they all supported Kufour,” he said.



Vice President Bawumia despite not having openly expressed interest in the NPP flagbearership contest ahead of the 2024 polls is seen as a frontrunner in a race that will pit him against the likes of Alan Kyerematen, Kennedy Agyapong, Afriyie Akoto Osei, Francis Addai-Nimoh.



Winner of the presidential primary slated for November 2023 will succeed president Akufo-Addo as flagbearer of the party.



