NPP presidential race: Whoever comes up on top on Saturday will win Nov 4th elections - Dennis Miracles

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

A member of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team, Dennis Miracles believes the aspirant who wins the New Patriotic Party's Special Delegates Congress on Saturday will definitely become the party's flagbearer.



According to him, the Special Delegates Congress will be a true reflection of the party's November 4th main election to elect their flagbearer into the 2024 elections.



The Special Delegates Congress which will be held on August 26 is to screen for five out of the ten candidates who will compete in the main election.



Dennis Miracles was highly optimistic that Vice President Dr. Bawumia will come first at the end of the congress and believed the outcome will not change on the final day when about 200000 delegates gather to vote on who becomes their presidential candidate.



"What will happen on Saturday is an indication of what will happen on November 4th. Whoever wins Saturday's election will win November 4th elections. That is a matter of fact!", he asserted during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show.



