NPP prepares for special delegates conference to select presidential candidates

Politics of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is gearing up for a significant event in its internal selection process for the upcoming presidential primary.



On August 26, 2023, the party will hold a special delegates conference to choose five candidates who will compete in the November 4, 2023 primary.



According to the party's rules, if more than five aspirants meet the qualification criteria, a special electoral college will be assembled to finalize the selection process.



Ten aspirants have submitted their candidacy and are undergoing a vetting process initiated by the party.



The report from the vetting committee is anticipated to be released on Monday, July 10, 2023. If more than five aspirants successfully clear the vetting process, the special delegates' conference will take place on August 26. This conference will be attended by approximately 900 delegates who will cast their votes to determine the final five candidates.



Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen, and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have emerged as frontrunners expected to easily overcome the initial hurdle during the conference on August 26. However, the remaining seven candidates—Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Joe Ghartey, Francis Addai-Nimoh, and Ernest Kwadwo Poku—are also vying for a place in the November 4th primary.



Insiders suggest that Bawumia, Kyerematen, and Agyapong have already secured their positions, leaving the remaining candidates to compete for the two remaining spots in the final five.



The special delegates conference will be attended by a diverse electoral college comprising various representatives.



According to Graphic.com.gh the composition includes 275 constituency chairmen, 272 regional executives, 137 NPP Members of Parliament, 60 regional representatives to the National Council, 30 members from the council of elders, 123 founding members/fathers, three representatives from the women's wing, three representatives from the youth wing, three representatives from the Nasara wing, 75 representatives from international branches, all national officers, all former national officers, the current president, and former presidents.



