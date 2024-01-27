NPP polls: Heavy security at New Juaben North after bloody clash over incantation

Politics of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

New Juaben North Constituency is grappling with heightened security measures following clashes over a reported spiritual incantation during the parliamentary primaries.



The incident, which occurred at a voting center, allegedly involved supporters of Nana Over Agyei, also known as Djoe, a contender in the primaries.



Late-night gatherings by a small group of Djoe’s supporters for the alleged incantation took a violent turn when attempts were made to intervene and halt the ritual.



Two individuals are said to have suffered serious injuries during the altercation, and they are currently receiving treatment at Koforidua Central Hospital.



The electoral competition in New Juaben North has been fierce, featuring prominent candidates such as Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, along with Nana Osei Adjei, Joseph Osei Djaba, Philip Twum Yeboah, and Sampson Kwesi Annor.



The incident has added a layer of tension and uncertainty to the already charged atmosphere surrounding the primaries.



To address the escalating situation, approximately 30 police personnel have been deployed to the voting center.



Additionally, the police CID has taken action by removing substances reportedly planted at the voting centers, signaling a proactive approach to potential threats.



513 delegates are expected to cast their votes.



As at 10:00am many were in queue to vote.