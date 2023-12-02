NPP parliamentary primaries: We would snatch the Adenta seat from the NDC – Akosua Manu

Politics of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate hopeful for the Adenta Constituency, Akosua Manu Kozie, has expressed confidence in winning the ongoing primaries in her constituency.



Speaking to GhanaWeb at the voting centre for the Adenta Constituency, the Victory Presby Church, on December 2, 2023, Akosua Manu Kozie said that she is confident she would win the primaries because NPP delegates in the constituency believe in her abilities.



She said that her victory would mean the NPP is set to retake the Adenta Constituency because the constituents are yearning for a female to represent them in parliament for the first time.



Akosua Manu added that the most important thing that must happen for an NPP victory is that the party members unite after the primaries.



“After this the most important thing is unity. We all have to unite towards the 2024 elections. That is how it has to be.



“Absolutely, we would snatch the seat from the NPP… research shows that Adenta is tired of male candidates. They want to test a female candidate for once. I believe that that also enure to my benefit,” he said.



She added, “And the needs of the constituents, I also consider that and I try to meet that as well… By and large, it is a good step towards snatching the sit in 2024”.



About the Adenta primaries:



Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, a former Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Energy; Akosua Manu Kozie, Deputy Director of the National Youth Authority; and Winfred Nartey Obimpeh, a gospel musician, would face off in what is expected to be a keen competition in the race to represent the NPP in the Adenta Constituency.



BAI/OGB



