NPP opens nominations for two parliamentary primaries

Politics of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opened nominations in two constituencies for parliamentary primaries prior to the December 7 elections.



The NPP’s National Executive Committee (NEC), following its meeting on April 9, 2024, announced the opening of nominations for parliamentary primaries in the Akan and La Dadekotopon constituencies.



This comes after the resignation of Dr. Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio, the party's parlaimentary candidate in the La Dadekotopon constituency and the death of Hon. Ambassador Rashid Bawa, candiidate in the Akan constituency.



According to the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party would publish guidelines for the primaries in these constituencies in the coming days.