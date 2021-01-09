Politics of Saturday, 9 January 2021

NPP needs reorganization and new strategy for 2024 victory - Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has stated that with the current position the party finds itself especially in parliament, it is appropriate for the party to reorganize and restrategise ahead for a 2024 victory.



He said the appointment of Alban Bagbin as the Speaker of Parliament should serve as a lesson to the party while immediate solution will be taken to ensure the victory of the party.



“What the party needs right now is reorganization and to restrategise following what has happened in parliament. We do not need changes at all levels at this moment.”



“This is a bad omen for party which can affect NPP’s chances in the 2024 election if we don’t do things right and choose good leaders to steer affairs of the party”, Nana Obiri Boahen who is also a private legal practitioner told host, Nana Kwadwo Jantuah while speaking to a wide range of issues.



Alban Bagbin was elected Speaker of the 8th Parliament and Chief Justice Anin Yeboah administered the oath of allegiance and the Speaker's oath to him



His victory comes as a shock to the NPP as it meant that some members of the NPP voted for the NDC candidate.