NPP needs 3 million votes from you – Akufo-Addo charges Ashanti Region

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic of Ghana and the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has challenged the people of the Ashanti Region to vote massively for the party to have at least 3 million votes.



According to him, attaining 3 million votes from the party’s stronghold will contribute immensely to the party's victory come December, 7.



“The Ashanti Region is the heart of the New Patriotic Party. As a political party, if you don’t focus more on your base you would always be found wanting."



"Our party from time immemorial; the Ashanti region has remained our cornerstone so there is the need for the people of Asante to support and encourage the party in everything”. President Akufo-Addo said this in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM.



When asked why he has frequently visited the Ashanti Region in the last, he said: “That is tactical and arithmetic. At all cost we have to get 3 million votes at home”.



“Frankly speaking the Ashanti Region is the base of the New Patriotic Party,” he affirmed.

