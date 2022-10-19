NPP must uphold its tradition in electing next presidential candidate – Group

Politics of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

A group calling itself Conservative Action Movement (CAM) has asked the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to uphold its status quo in electing a flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.



According to the group, any attempts by the NPP to deviate from its long held tradition of electing a flagbearer will see it exit office.



In a statement issued by Ben Taylor, convener of CAM, the group observed that NPP has always used the ‘queuing’ system in the selection of flagbearers thus same should be as metrics in the selection of a candidate for 2024.



“Our recent tradition, which dates to 1992, has produced Albert Adu Boahen and President John Agyekum Kufuor, who placed third. President Kufuor won the Presidential Primaries before the 1996 general elections, becoming the party's flagbearer.



“He won again in 1998 to lead the party into the 2000 general elections, with President Nana Akufo Addo placing second. After a long wait, President Nana Akufo Addo was elected as the NPP's Presidential Candidate, with Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen placing second in the 2007 Presidential primaries. It should be recalled that it was during this period that President Nana Akufo Addo famously declared, "Alan, you will follow me."



“We want to remind our party's rank and file that we are a conservative party and that our tradition must be respected,” part of the statement read.



The call by the group comes at a time when NPP is expected to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 general elections next year.



Ahead of that, some names that have come up strongly includes that of Alan Kyerematen, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Kennedy Agyapong and Kwabena Agyepong.



Keen observers of the political space predict that the race will be keenly contested between Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Find below the full statement of CAM



As members of the Conservative Action Movement (CAM), which is made up of NPP youth activists from around the country, we are calling on our party base to uphold the party's existing tradition in electing its Presidential Candidate in the upcoming Presidential Primaries.



Our party has weathered decades of turbulence because it is firmly rooted in preserving and riding on the back of our illustrious tradition. We have always demonstrated great courage and consistency in selecting our leaders, from the grassroots to the highest levels, and any attempt to break from the queuing theory will result in severe losses to our political fortunes.



According to Dr Umesh Sharma (2021), when we refer to the queue theory, we must consider two important factors: arrival and service. This queuing theory is evident and pivotal in the political annals of the NPP, and thus when followed, will ensure our stay in power come 2024.



Our recent tradition, which dates to 1992, has produced Albert Adu Boahen and President John Agyekum Kufuor, who placed third. President Kufuor won the Presidential Primaries before the 1996 general elections, becoming the party's flagbearer. He won again in 1998 to lead the party into the 2000 general elections, with President Nana Akufo Addo placing second. After a long wait, President Nana Akufo Addo was elected as the NPP's Presidential Candidate, with Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen placing second in the 2007 Presidential primaries. It should be recalled that it was during this period that President Nana Akufo Addo famously declared, "Alan, you will follow me."



We want to remind our party's rank and file that we are a conservative party and that our tradition must be respected. It is thus important for the party to follow the norm and format that has helped the party achieve political power in the upcoming Presidential Primaries.



We shall be back!!!!



