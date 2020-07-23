Politics of Thursday, 23 July 2020

NPP must respect United Nations SDG5 - WOLCINT

The Women Leadership Code International (WOLCINT) has placed serious surveillance on women leadership programmes and training activities to enable women to pursue higher positions in governance, management, education and other high public positions and professional careers.



It is the core aim of ‘WOLCINT’ to support and carry out activities in line with achieving the objectives of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5. WOLCINT, by this commitment, is poised to push and pull whatever positive strings necessary towards the gender equality agenda.



It is believed that women have a special ego for leadership, and that alone must be respected and protected at all cost to grow and improve confidence in more women to be able to take up and manage challenging tasks effectively.



Interestingly, when the right conditions are put in place, and all the negative perceptions, prejudices including cultural norms and restrictions against women [which impede and retard progress and development] are done away with, steps and measures towards attaining balanced gender equality in society will be much more feasible.



One of the guaranteed ways to facilitate this agenda is to train and provision more qualified or willing women with the right tools and information all over the world and give them access and opportunity to exercise and explore their great ego.



Unfortunately, some men and religious organiSations have less regards for women.



The UN SDG 5 enjoins all to have respect for women as chauvinist remarks and gender coloured critique are unfair and do not augur well for women’s contribution to national growth and socio-economic development.



In other words, the WOLCINT doubts the intentions of the disguised gender attacks and perpetrators of chauvinist remarks to imply that their derogatory remarks against women called to hold high positions exclude all their female relatives, and for that matter, some particular women do not deserve to manage national affairs in Ghana.



On the contrary, WOLCINT is ready to support and project any willing woman who qualifies to run for a position in a high office, since it is relatively known that women manage affairs better than men, due to the ability of the special trait they possess by nature in bringing the best out of little.



The paramount expectation of the United Nations Sustainable Goal 5 is that governments and nations will create the enabling environment to make gender equality a prime task to project women to assume available leadership positions at all levels to empower and augment the growth rate of the gender equality agenda to empower all women and girls.



According to the recent development in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress [NDC] has chosen a female running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang. To some extent, this action has attracted tainted comments from the ruling New Patriotic Party [NPP] in an attempt to deride the decision and the choice.



We are very sure that those in the ruling Party who attempted to ridicule Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang’s choice as the NDC flagbearer’s running mate are fully aware of the objectives of the United Nations SDG 5.



Carefully listening to all their analysis, it sounded like women have always held such positions and woefully failed miserably, and for that reason, no woman in Ghana should ever be selected to manage affairs at the national level. Such sentiments and resentments are divisive, deceptive, violate the rights of women, and in a way constitute insolence and the rejection of women in general as development partners in nation-building.



Since the fourth Republic of Ghana, the world has witnessed Ghana’s practise of democracy in governance as a decent beacon of hope in democracy for Africa. WOMEN LEADERSHIP CODE INTERNATIONAL expect better respect from the incumbent NPP to dignify the choice of such a high profile female elevated to a high position.



In our estimation, it will not be out of place at all for the hierarchy of the ruling Party to distance itself from the derogatory comments made by some of its key members or render an unqualified apology on behalf of its members to avoid the wrath of all well-meaning women in Ghana against the NPP at the 2020 General Elections in Ghana, this December.



‘WOLCINT’ strongly believes that Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang’s partnership with the Former President, John Dramani Mahama, will give women [who currently outnumber men in Ghana] a fresh start-up chance in Ghana and beyond, and open up new opportunities in top higher management positions. WOLCINT is confident in the Professor and strongly certain in her ability to do better in managing Ghana’s affair.



This is a true test case for Ghanaians, especially women, to support her in all her endeavours. The WOMEN LEADERSHIP CODE INTERNATIONAL [WOLCINT] is proud to wish her well for a resounding victory despite all odds at the 2020 General Elections in December.





