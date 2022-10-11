NPP may run unopposed in 2024 - Tema West NPP Chairman

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

The Chairman for the Tema West Constituency branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwesi Poku Bosompem, has suggested that the good performance of the government may instigate a situation where the party contests unopposed for power in 2024.



In an interview at his office at Spintex, a suburb of Accra, Mr. Bosompem says that what may instigate the unopposed contest is the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s lack of alternative ideas for statecraft.



“The way the Akufo-Addo government has braved the current global

crisis, it is beginning to dawn on the people after all of the propaganda from the NDC failed. We are poised to steer the country out of the crisis and launch it onto the path of progress and when we do, NDC will be finished,” Mr. Bosompem said.



According to him, “the NDC has proven to be a very incompetent opposition that Ghanaians just cannot trust with power again”.



The Akufo-Addo government was recently vindicated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which agreed with it that the current economic difficulties in the country is the result of the impact of COVID 19 and the Russia/Ukraine war.



Before the corroboration, the difficulties in the economy had been the trump card of the NDC, which is Ghana’s largest opposition party.



“Now the IMF has exposed the NDC and Ghanaians are beginning to see and understand what the government has been talking about all this while. This is a crucial development that make people now genuinely appreciate the victory when we steer the economy out of the current crisis,” Mr. Bosompem said.



According to him, another reason why the NPP will likely run unopposed

is that the NDC may not contest the elections at all.



“Have you seen that already, they are fighting the Electoral Commission

over supposed moves to rig the 2024 election? They want to repeat the

excuse they used in 2017 during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election

when they ran away over flimsy excuses.”



He wondered, “ask yourself, who accuses an electoral commission of

trying to rig elections simply because it is asking to make the national ID

card, the Ghana card the official document for election registration?”



The NDC has in recent days been antagonizing the EC over its decision

to make the Ghana Card the only official election registration document

for the 2024 elections.



Meanwhile, Mr. Kwesi Poku Bosompem has urged Ghanaians to keep on keeping faith with the Akufo-Addo government saying the government is navigating the country through the current difficult global

challenges.



“The IMF negotiations will be fast paced and we will soon be back on the path of recovery”.