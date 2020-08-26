Politics of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

NPP manifesto shows govt has been consistent with Ghanaians - Presidential Staffer

Charles Bissue, Presidential Staffer

Presidential Staffer, Charles Bissue is optimistic that Ghanaians will vote for President Nana Akufo-Addo and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in the upcoming December 7 general elections.



According to him, the launch of the party’s 2020 campaign manifesto shows clearly that the Akufo-Addo administration has been consistent with Ghanaians in terms of promises made to them prior the 2016 general elections.



Speaking on Tuesday's edition of Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show with Host Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, Mr Bissiw said that the Akufo-Addo government has honoured majority of all the promises made to Ghanaians in 2016.



“I am hopeful that come December 7, Ghanaians will vote for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government because the manifesto we launched shows that we have been consistent with Ghanaians. All the promises we said that we were going to do, we have done majority of them,” he indicated.



He added that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) manifesto has three areas; the promises made to Ghanaians in 2016; the consolidation of these promises and transformation of lives.



Delving into the confusing surrounding the Cape Coast airport, Mr Charles Bissue debunked the assertion by many people that President Akufo-Addo was not aware of the Cape Coast airport, explaining why he could not be emphatic when asked on radio.



“I will say that it is not true because National Council met last Friday and it was in the afternoon that the President granted interview in Cape Coast and at that time, the manifesto has not been accepted and printed out,” he said.



“The President is a law-abiding person and the National Council which is the second highest decision-making body was yet to accept the manifesto and so the President couldn’t have made a categorical statement that there will be an airport in Cape Coast even though it is captured in the manifesto,” he stressed.



He reiterated that even though the National Council could have rejected the Cape Coast airport proposal, there was a possibility for the Council to say it was not feasible and therefore be taken out of the manifesto.



To him, it is welcoming news to have a domestic airport in Central Region, stressing that the Central Region is blessed with a lot of touristic places.

