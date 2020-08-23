Politics of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

NPP manifesto not just a book with big English but policies to develop Ghana – Oboshie Sai-Cofie

NPP Planning Committee Chairperson, Oboshie Sai-Cofie

The Chairperson of The Planning Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Oboshie Sai-Cofie, has said that the manifesto document being outdoored by the party on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Cape Coast in the Central Region, is not just a book with big English.



Instead, the document is a public declaration of NPP policies and aims for the advancement of Ghana and its people.



“It is a living document which reflects the visceral and unshakable desires of President Nana Akufo-Addo to deploy the full forces of economic and social development to every corner of Ghana, our beloved nation”, she noted in a her message captured in the event brochure of the launch of the NPP 2020 manifesto.



She said Ghanaians are at a point where they must choose who to put at the helm of affairs of the country for the next four years, urging the general populace to look at President Akufo-Addo’s administration and the impact of their policies and programs to give the NPP another term in office.



“We are urging you to look at President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration, the impact of our policies and our programs; weigh us on our crisis management; and look at our track record addressing the needs of the poor and the vulnerable. Then take a serious look at the proposal for continuity and for the future,” she said.



She said a vote of four more years for Nana Akufo-Addo means “a vote for a future of modern infrastructure, human development, and a resilient economy customized to withstand this ever-changing world. With your endorsement of four more years, the NPP will continue to lead the way in dynamic governance”.



To the former Minister of Information, the 2020 general elections is about preserving and advancing the progress of Ghana, and fostering bonds of partnerships with stakeholders committed to the national interest and growth and a path that will create the Ghana that all are dreaming of.

