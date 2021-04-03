NPP losing grasp in Nsawam Adoagyiri - Group

Politics of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A group calling itself the Nsawam New Patriotic Party, NPP, Youth Association has raised concerns that the elephant family is losing her grasp of the constituency.



A statement issued by the group among other things stated that the MCE has failed to show leadership hence they would not want him reappointed.



“The M.C.E., Hon. Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng been the President’s representative in the Constituency, has not been able to show any promising leadership in the Constituency and deserves no reappointment.”



They say the area is lacking when it comes to educational infrastructure.



"Education is considered as the tap root which provides immense support for every community as far as human resource and self reliance is concerned.



"Nonetheless, Hon. Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng’s four year term as M.C.E. has seen no improvement in classroom support, initiatives and provision of resources to place the community in an enviable position.



"The Nsawam-Adoagyiri and it’s environs have faced educational infrastructure deficit throughput the 28 electoral areas in the constituency. Much of these difficulties could be addressed with visionary leadership, proper planning, consensus-building and collaborative leadership.



"But there is none at all. The president has brought back the shift system to lighten the weight on congestion in classrooms due to Covid-19. What is our M.C.E. also bringing on board to help solve our problem with congestion?”



Read the full statement below:



NPP IS LOSING HER GRASP ON NSAWAM-ADOAGYIRI CONSTITUENCY



The Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency was carved from the Akuapem South Constituency. Since the NPP won the seat in the year 2000, it has become known as a safe seat and one of the strongholds of the ruling NPP government. But the NPP’s influence in the Constituency seems to be waning, with the party registering a rather bizzare and abysmal performance against the NDC in last year’s election in the Constituency. The NPP won by over 3,000 votes as against the comfortable 10,000 vote difference in the 2016 general elections.



Why this sudden twist in events?



There have been a lot of criticisms leveled at the MP for his role in the dwindling fortunes of the party in the Constituency but there are other notable personalities who deserve equal blame, if not more. One of such personalities is the M.C.E.



The M.C.E., Hon. Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng been the President’s representative in the Constituency has not been able to show any promising leadership in the Constituency and deserves no reappointment. Without mincing words, the Constituency has been poorly managed in terms of developmental infrastructure and basic needs of the area.



Education is considered as the taproot which provides immense support for every community as far as human resource and self-reliance is concerned.



Nonetheless, Hon. Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng’s four year term as M.C.E. has seen no improvement in classroom support, initiatives and provision of resources to place the community in an enviable position. The Nsawam-Adoagyiri and it’s environs have faced educational infrastructure deficit throughput the 28 electoral areas in the constituency. Much of these difficulties could be addressed with visionary leadership, proper planning, consensus building and collaborative leadership. But there is none at all.The president has brought back the shift system to lighten the weight on congestion in classrooms due to Covid-19. What is our M.C.E. also bringing on board to help solve our problem with congestion?



Sports in the Constituency is deeply wounded and impoverished, because the only functional sporting field commonly called Prison’s park was lazily converted into a market center a year ago, and still no thinking outside the box approach has been taken in order to curb this flaw. Internally generated funds( igf’s), received from these markets are misappropriated and end up in individual pockets rather than the public purse to see it been put into proper use.



Government lands (Lands around the curve and Kingsbar area) which can be developed to phase-lift the community and provide community based resources are sold to individuals by the M.C.E. and the NADMO Coordinator, Godwin Smart Amoafo, with returns poorly accounted for. The quest to amass wealth to the detriment of developments in the area makes the Constituency find itself in a rather precarious situation.



Roads in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency are a recipe for disaster as some constituents describe the roads as suicide traps Looking at some specific roads, makes you challenge the presence and availability of an M.C.E. in our area. The Pakro road, hospital road (around the L/A school), bungalow roads only but to mention a few. Where did we go wrong as tax paying citizens of this noble community? Why are other Constituencies enjoying whilst we are shedding tears?

These problems and the unwillingness of the M.C.E. to heed to counsel have made many Assembly executives register their displeasure with the way things are been managed in the Constituency.

Mr. President, the reappointment of Hon. Isaac Buabeng as an M.C.E. for the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency would be a mistake that will create a hole in heart amongst the citizens of the community and that will further deepen the downward trend the NPP envisaged in the just ended election in the area.



There are a number of noble Patriots of the NPP fraternity who can do well, salvage, restore and bring developments in the area which will also help to wrestle power and make Nsawam-Adoagyiri a fortress to consider so far as the NPP is concerned.



Long live Nsawam-Adoagyiri. Long live NPP.

Long live Ghana.



Nsawam NPP Youth Association



Bernard Aboagye

President

0573142563



Jude Afful

Vice President

0205042976



Esther Senam Asantewa

Secretary