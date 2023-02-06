NPP launches 'Breaking The 8 Series With Women'

Politics of Monday, 6 February 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The New Patriotic Party’s quest to ‘Break the 8’ is on course as a new digital program has been introduced to canvas votes for the ‘Elephant’ party.



Dubbed ‘Breaking the 8 series with women’ was officially launched to “digitally rope in women to break the 8”.



Speaking at the event, the Deputy National women’s organizer of the NPP, Mimi Duah said that the programme will be live on all party official social media handles to propagate the good works of the Nana Addo-led government.



“For each programme, we will be inviting on set prominent women and heads of state institutions to share with us the successful achievements of the NPP government, especially those that concern women and an in-depth explanation of what Ghanaian women must remember before voting in 2024.” She said in her speech



Read the full speech below



Good evening viewers,



I bring you warm greetings from the New Patriotic Party- NPP National Women’s wing Led by Obaatanpa Kate Gyamfua our unprecedented National Women’s organizer of NPP.



To our able Ghanaian women within and beyond the nation, Both aged and young, and to the great women of our noble New Patriotic Party- NPP, My name is MIMI DUAH, the Deputy National women’s organizer. I deem it an honour to be your host throughout the various sessions of this phenomenal platform that is geared towards propagating the good works of our government to Ghanaians.



We are all aware that the NPP government has done tremendously well when it comes to the welfare of Women, Youth and Children in the country. Therefore, under the auspices of the NATIONAL WOMEN’S WING, we are duly launching, today the “BREAKING THE EIGHT SERIES WITH WOMEN", dubbed; Digitally Roping In Women To Break The 8.



This program will be live every Sunday at 5 pm, concurrently on all official social media platforms of the NPP, the leadership of the party’s National Women’s Wing and possibly all other National officers.



For each programme, we will be inviting on set prominent women and heads of state institutions to share with us the successful achievements of the NPP government, especially those that concern women and an in-depth explanation of what Ghanaian women must remember before voting in 2024.



Undoubtedly It is only the NPP that can and will build a sustainable future for the women and children of Ghana.



Did you know?



Since the revamping of our Railway sector, under the NPP Government led by our able president his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Eastern line is currently used to conveniently transport passengers and farm produce by our female traders to our various markets within the country.



This covers a distance of 300km from Accra to Kumasi with a branch line from Accra- Tema, a 20km Accra- Tema line and a 40km Accra- Nsawam and other lines within and across the country.



This and many more should be well communicated and explained to Ghanaians, especially women on the positive impact our government is making to better our lives.



Thus there is no alternative to this government and if there is any at all, it is scary to the growth of Ghana.



On this note, this project is duly launched in the name of the father, the son & the Holy Spirit.



Thank you!



…..Signed….



KATE GYAMFUA-NPP NATIONAL WOMEN ORGANIZER

SAFIA MOHAMMED- DEPUTY NATIONAL WOMEN ORGANIZER

MIMI DUAH- DEPUTY NATIONAL WOMEN ORGANIZER



#BreakingThe8Series

#TheWomen’sInvolvement

#NppNationalWomensWing

#Gov’tsUnsungAchievements

#Eeeeshi Rado! Rado!! Rado!!!