NPP is the party for the masses and business – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has proven beyond reasonable doubt that it is the party for the people.



Speaking during his tour of the Eastern Region, Vice President Bawumia stated that no party comes close to the NPP when it comes to social interventions, which looks at the welfare of the people of Ghana.



“We are the party of the masses. The party of the people. The party of equal opportunity and the party of all Ghanaians,” Dr. Bawumia said



He added that the Akufo-Addo government has created equal opportunities through a well-thought out interventions and all-inclusive development agenda.



“Under Nana Akufo-Addo, NPP is showing that we are the government of equal opportunities. We are the government of the masses. We are providing equal opportunity for all Ghanaians.”



“We are giving teacher trainee allowance, we are giving nursing trainee allowance, we are doing One Constituency One Ambulance, One Diatrict One Factory, One Constituency One million Dollars, Nations Builders Corp, One District One Factory and Free Senior High School Education.”



“And we are going to give tertiary loans for access to tertiary education by all. We also want Zongo communities to have model senior high schools.”



Responding to former President John Mahama’s promise to create equal opportunities for Ghanaians if he gets a second chance to be President again, Vice Preaident Bawumua challenged Mahama to show to Ghanaians a single equal opportunity he created for all Ghanaians when he was President of the country before he was voted out.



“For 8 years when he (Mahama) was in government as President and Vice President, where were the equal opportunities he built for Ghanaians?” Dr. Bawumia asked.



“They cannot tell you what equal opportunity they have given to our youth. Unemployment is not equal opportunity. Dumsor is not equal opportunity. Cancellation of teacher trainee allowance is not equal opportunity. SADA Akonfem is not equal opportunity. Cancellation of nursing trainee allowance is not equal opportunity.”



“We are the government for equal opportunities. The NDC is the government of akonfem and of an unequal opportunity.”





