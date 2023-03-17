NPP is the only party that took a healthy economy and landed it in the mortuary - Ato Forson

General News of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The minority leader has said the New Patriotic Party(NPP) has slammed the government for failing to account for the monies the country has gained as loans since they assumed office.



According to Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the NPP will go down memory lane as the party that took over a healthy economy and landed it in the Mortuary.



Speaking during his concluding debate on the 2023 SoNA, the minority leaders said the mess of the Akufo-Addo government is too much.



“Mr Speaker it is so difficult for one to comprehend the amount of resources this administration has had so far yet they are struggling to point to what they have been able to do. The mess is just too much and someone must inform the president that his legacy won’t be good. The NPP will be remembered as the only political party that took our economy from a healthy economy and landed it in the mortuary,” he said.



Dr Cassiel Ato Forson added that the Bank of Ghana's to decision to print money to fund government’s activities is also part of the reason the economy is where it is today.



He urged the central bank to desist from the action immediately to save the economy.





YNA/WA