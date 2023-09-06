NPP is on a journey towards self-implosion - Abass Nurudeen

Politics of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

The Ashanti Regional Communications Officer for the NDC, Abass Nurudeen, has stated that the New Patriotic Party is on its way to internal destruction if the party’s leaders do not set things straight.



According to Abass Nurudeen, the public is privy to the political tensions in the NPP and that could lead them into opposition for twenty to thirty years.



This, the NDC communicator explained concerning the UP tradition as a usual happening whenever there were strives in the internal politics of the NPP.



“The NPP is on a perilous journey towards self-implosion, and if that self-implosion occurs, it may well put the NPP out of sight and back into the political wilderness for about twenty to thirty years. In saying so, I make reference to the antecedent of the UP tradition. You know, anytime there have been these kinds of deep cracks that lead to a breakaway, they go into the political wilderness for like twenty or thirty years. A typical example is the 1979 election,” he said on TV3 Newday.



There is an assertion that the NPP is currently going through internal disputes as there happens to be an established presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.



On August 31, Boakye Agyarko announced that he had withdrawn from the run-off slated for September 2, 2023. He argued that the NPP constitution clarified that should there be a run-off, the number of delegates who voted during the Super Delegates Conference will be the same to vote in that decider.



On the contrary, the party, after a meeting on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, announced that members of NPP's National Council should vote in the run-off to decide the fate of the two flagbearer hopefuls.



But Boakye Agyarko, in a statement, said that he cannot accept the decision of the Electoral College as he deems it an act of injustice.



“It is totally unacceptable to me that such an unconstitutional act can be perpetuated on the altar of expediency. Am I to surmise that the party did not know the cost implication?" he asked.



"It is unconscionable that the rules of the game will be changed midstream. Rules and regulations that are flip-flopped in such a manner are only detrimental to fair play and justice," Boakye Agyarko added.



Subsequently, Alan Kyerematen on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, also announced his decision to pull out of the November 4 NPP presidential primaries due to personal observations.



