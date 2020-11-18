Politics of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: GNA

NPP is making inroads in Zongo communities - Awal Mohammed

YEA Public Relations Officer, Awal Mohammed

Mr Awal Mohammed, the Public Relations Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), says NPP is on course to win its highest votes ever in Zongo communities in the history of the party on December 7.



He said residents of Zongo communities across the country were embracing the many policy interventions being implemented for their benefit under the Zongo Development Fund.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a ceremony to present assorted items to Zongo women by the First Lady, Mr Mohammed said the NPP was making significant inroads in the Zongos.



He said Zongos had seen accelerated development in the last four years due to deliberate efforts by the Ministry of Inner-City and Zongo Development to bridge the gap between Zongos and other parts of the country.



“You need to see how the people of Zongo are now accepting the message of the NPP because of the impactful policies of His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he observed.



He said it was not common to see Zongo women coming out in their numbers to participate in political activities, especially that of the NPP but the situation appeared to have changed.



He noted that the level of involvement of the people of Zongo in the campaign activities of the NPP was an indication that they appreciated the performance of the NPP government and was optimistic that it would translate into votes.



The NPP, he said, would secure not less than 40 per cent of Zongo votes in the 2020 election to ensure a landslide victory for the party.

