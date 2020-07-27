Politics of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

NPP is fully committed to free and fair 2020 elections – Sammi Awuku

The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku

The National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has re-affirmed his party’s commitment to ensuring free and fair 2020 general elections.



According to him, the NPP will make sure nothing compromises the credibility of the new voters register.



Sammi Awuku said this during a tour to the Volta Region with Deputy Minister for Youth & Sports, Perry Okudzeto.



They visited Ho Central, Ho West, Afadzato, Kpando, North Dayi, and South Dayi in the Region.



They were accompanied by Deputy NPP Director Of Communications, Kofi Agyepong, Volta Regional Chairman, Makafui Woanya and other Regional executives.



The NPP National Organizer and the Deputy Minister urged the youth to support President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP in the upcoming elections.



“Kudos to our Party leadership in Regional and constituency executives for their extraordinary performance in ensuring that only qualified Ghanaians get registered. Their resilience and determination is simply admirable,” he said.



“We can only continue to enjoy the Free SHS if we still have an NPP government in place. Support another 4 more years of Nana Addo to do more,” he added.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.