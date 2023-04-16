NPP is a 'no action talk only' party – Mahama jabs

Politics of Sunday, 16 April 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The former President John Dramani Mahama has tasked the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to immediately begin admitting students into the fully completed New Abirem College of Education constructed by the then NDC government.



The facility which the former President says was completed before the end of his tenure of office has been abandoned and left to galamseyers as their warehouse.



According to him, the New Abirem Technical College of Education was established because there is only one Technical College of Education in Ghana and for that reason, there is a deficit regarding technical trained teachers in the country.



This he said was to augment the training of more technical trainee teachers in the country to breach the gap.



As a result, the former president urged the president to begin admitting students into the college before he leaves office.



He made the disclosure when he met the party delegates at New Abirem in the Eastern region.



Meanwhile, the former president has described the NDC as an "action and no talk party" while the NPP is a "no action talk only party"



This he said is because, despite the numerous resources at the disposal of the NPP government, they have not been able to properly manage the economy well.