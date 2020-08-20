Regional News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

NPP inaugurates UER campaign team

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated a 34-member Upper East Regional campaign team in Bolgatanga, to spearhead activities of the party ahead of the December polls.



The role of the regional campaign team is to work tirelessly to make sure that the Party wins massively, for the Presidential candidate and claim all the 15 parliamentary seats in the region. The NPP currently occupies three parliamentary seats in the region.



The Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid who inaugurated the campaign team expressed worry, saying, “the kinds of developments that the New Patriotic Party has undertaken in the Upper East Region under President Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo does not reflect the kind of output the party gets when it comes to election”.



He said for the Region to get the needed development projects, the residents ought to change their voting pattern by voting massively for the NPP in the coming December general elections.



“We sent three out of 15 Members of Parliament in this region to Parliament. All three are ministers and so that should tell us that if we do well and send some more Members of Parliament from the Upper East Region, we shall have a bigger share and a bigger say in the government of President Akufo-Addo”.



Mr Anthony Namoo, the Upper East Regional Chairman of the NPP, expressed optimism that with the development projects and programmes introduced by the government, the party shall win all the 15 parliamentary seats in the region in the coming elections.



He called for unity among the rank and file of the party.



Madam Tangoba Abayage, the Upper East Regional Minister and NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Navrongo Central Constituency, mentioned the infrastructural projects being undertaken by the government, such as the Bolga-Bawku road, the Bolga-Naaga road, the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam, street and traffic lighting system in the three Municipalities of the region and the rehabilitation of the Tono Irrigation Dam.



The new campaign team is chaired by Mr Anthony Namoo, with Dr Moses Kwabena Atinga as 1st Vice-Chair, Mr Bugri Ibrahim, 2nd Vice-Chair, Mr Cletus Innocent Ayambire, Secretary, Mr Elvis Figo Atia Awonekai, Assistant Secretary/I.T. Coordinator, Mr Joseph Awinpanga Akanfaba, Treasurer and Mr Jerry Asamani, Organiser.



Among the others are Mr Latif Solomon Yenah, Youth Organiser, Madam Georgina Ayamba, Women Organiser, Alhaji Mohammed /Siita Abubakar, NASARA Coordinator, Mr Addi Theodore Tangomne, Deputy Organiser, Alhaji Mogtar Amadu Bagya, Research and Elections Officer and Mr Issah Sanusi, Communications Officer.





