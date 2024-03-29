NPP has turned Ghana into a gambling state – Hassan Ayariga

Politics of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has turned Ghana into a gambling state.



Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, the APC founder explained that the situation has got to a point where national television stations advertise betting on their channels.



"Now that they have turned our country into betting, the NPP has turned Ghana into a gambling state. Because every corner of the country and most of the TV stations are advertising betting. Our future leaders, who are supposed to be doctors, engineers, and professors, are not gamblers.



“It is a very serious addition and a bad one. So if you don’t have a way to show your children where to go, you turn them into gamblers,” Mr. Ayariga stated.



The APC founder also expressed worry about the move by the NPP to give some tax incentives in a bid to encourage gambling in the country.



“You have even admitted that you are going to give them 10 percent tax on betting. Our constitution forbids gambling. Go and read the Constitution.



“But when you have a government that has no focus and no alternative to change the lives of its citizens, it allows them to flow like water with no direction,” he added.