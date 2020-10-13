Politics of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

NPP has trademark in disrupting our campaign, but not this time! - Asiedu Nketia

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, claims the New Patriotic Party (NPP) through the Kufuor administration to that of the current administration, Nana Akufo-Addo have the propensity of disrupting the campaign of the main opposition NDC.



According to the NDC Chief Scribe, the NPP is intolerant of the views and campaign messages of its political opponents.



Alluding to a recent incident in the Ashanti Region regarding the intention of the NDC to organize a health walk to whip up the enthusiasm of its supporters, General Mosquito as popularly called, speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, accused the ruling party of deliberate sabotage of the NDC's campaign activities.



“Just a day before we (NDC) were about to embark on a health walk, the same police who had already given us clearance, drew the attention of one of our MPs to the fact that the Vice President is in Kumasi and as part of his line-up of activities, he is about to participate in a health walk and will use the same route we intend to use. Thus, we had to suspend ours to make room for that of the NPPs...this is not the first time the governing NPP has disrupted our campaign activities . . . Why, is the Vice President above the law? This is the trademark of the NPP; they are fond of doing this all the time and these are the things that foment electoral violence and that is why I want to put it out for Ghanaians to know".



“ . .. if the NDC had not turned a blind eye to some of the actions of the NPP, all hell would have broken lose in the Ashanti Region recently. Anytime the NPP is in power, we don’t know whether it is as a result of a lack of a convincing campaign message or what, they will try all means to scuttle our electoral plans,” he fumed.



“We have experienced and endured this kind of behavior from the era of former President Kufuor up to today and it is still going on and so I will plead with the NPP that if they know that they have performed creditably as a government, they should allow Ghanaians to judge and see if they will have their vote come December 7th . . . ,” he added.



The NDC General Secretary warned that the NPP's continuous action is a recipe for electoral chaos, adding that the NDC, when in government, never engaged in such communist inferior tactics during elections just to hang on to power. He was emphatic that the opposition party will ignore the police's demand to reschedule their health walk.



"... they have done this to us several times and so we have to talk about it so that we all make the effort to make the campaign peaceful as soon as possible".



“... the NDC does not acknowledge the presence of the Vice President in the region to embark on campaign activities…so the police cannot stop us. Our health walk won't breed any electoral violence and so we will go ahead with it and if the NPP wants, they can also embark on a similar health walk on that same route,” he dared.

