NPP has the country at heart – Buaben Asamoa

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Communication Director of NPP

Member of Parliament of Adentan, Yaw Buaben Asamoa has touted that in the twenty-eight years of the fourth republic, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has performed better than the National Democratic Congress and that he said has strengthened the trust of Ghanaians in the NPP.



In an interview with Sefa Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he said: “Nana Addo always does what is in the interest of Ghanaians. I believe that a lot of people have seen the good works. If you compare the three and half years to the previous eight years or even in the whole 28 years of the fourth republic, that the NDC has had 15 years, you can tell that the work we have done is commendable. Ghanaians have realized that the NPP has the country at heart”.



He furthered by noting that certain policies by the NPP on education, jobs, and infrastructure has given hope to Ghanaians.



In a meeting with the Greater Accra Association of Assembly Members (GAAM), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said that “Ghanaians are thus far happy” with the work of the NPP administration.



The President made a call that the NDC should be kept in opposition on December 7th.

