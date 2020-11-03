Politics of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

NPP has recruited armed robbers into National Security - Mahama alleges

The Flagbearer of the opposition NDC party, Ex-President John Mahama has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) of recruiting members of its vigilante groups – Delta Forces and Invisible Forces, who are dishonorable characters into the National Security.



According to him, most of these vigilantes before they were recruited were known armed robbers which make them unfit to work in such a sensitive security agency.



Speaking in an interview on Morning Starr on Starr FM Tuesday, Mr Mahama questioned what work these dishonorable characters do during their spare time.



“…I’m saying that the Delta Forces and Invisible Forces lived with our people in the communities. We know some of them were dishonourable characters, today we see those same people with National Security IDs carrying weapons and all that. I’m saying that we knew that they used to be armed robbers when they were in our communities and they were carrying out robberies and things.”



He added: “And so now that they are in the security services they work normally as security personnel during the weekdays and what do they do as their part-time job at the weekends, we don’t know. There have been robberies where ID cards have been found linked with the National Security and Jubilee House. So we can safely say that some of the vigilante characters are involved in dishonourable activities.”



Police in Asankragwa in the Western region in April, 2020 arrested nine persons, including two National security personnel for robbing miners near Atalla of their gold concentrate.The suspects are Anas Adams, 35 years, a National Security worker of Jubilee House operations; George Ohene Adjei 56, motorist, Jonathan Aryer 28, unemployed; Agyeman Jackson, 29, out of work and Isaac Okuampah 29, painter.



The rest are George Osei 35, National Security, Asomdwe park Accra; Patrick Fordjour 29, cabby, Kumasi; and Samuel Obeng 35, an allegedly dismissed soldier from the army.



The police in a report stated the suspects were detained on Saturday, April 25, 2020, on the Asankragwa–Wasa Dunkwa roadway onboard an unregistered black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado but one Kofi Asante who allegedly led the gang managed to escape.



A search onboard the vehicle revealed a vehicle number plate with registration number AS 6646-20, gold concentrate in five gallons, 15 mobile phones, various foreign currencies, and four bags in which there were two military uniforms.

