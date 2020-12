Regional News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

NPP has no female parliamentary candidate in Bono East Region

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no female parliamentary candidate, contesting the 2020 polls in the Bono East Region.



In all the Party has 11 candidates vying for the various parliamentary seats and already it has five out of the 11 parliamentary seats.



Mr Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah, 42, the Deputy Minister for Regional Reorganisation and Development is contesting for the Techiman South constituency seat. He is a native of Techiman and holds Master of Arts in Politics and International Relations, Nottingham University, United Kingdom (UK).



The NPP incumbent MP for the constituency, Mr Henry Yeboah Yiadom Boachie stepped down for the Deputy Minister during the NPP parliamentary primaries.



This is the first time Mr Michael Sarkodie Baffoe, 50, a banker, and a native of Kintampo, and the current Kintampo North Municipal Chief Executive is contesting the Kintampo North constituency seat. He holds a Master of Science (MSc), University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).



Mr Alexander Gyan, 40, is a teacher by profession, and the Kintampo South District Chief Executive. He is a native of Ampoma and holds first Degree, University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and is contesting the Kintampo South constituency seat for the first time.



Major (Rtd.) Derrick Oduro, 62, and incumbent MP is contesting the Nkoranza North constituency seat. He is a native of Dromankese in the Constituency and holds a Master’s degree from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC). He is also contesting the seat for the third time.



In the Nkoranza South constituency, Mr Charles Konadu-Yiadom, 52, a banker, and a native of Bredi number one and incumbent MP is contesting the Nkoranza South constituency seat for the second time. He also holds Master of Arts degree in Democracy and Governance, University of Cape Coast.



Mr Kofi Amoakohene, 51, is the incumbent MP for Atebubu-Amantin constituency, and the Bono East Regional Minister. He is contesting the seat for the second time after he snatched it from the NDC in 2016. He is a native of Atebubu and holds Master of Arts in Conflicts, Peace and Security, KAIPTC.



For Mr. Stephen Jalulah, 45, and the Pru West District Chief Executive, this is his first time appearing on the ballot for the Pru West parliamentary seat. He hails from Saboba and holds Master of Science (MSc) degree, Lulea University of Technology, Sweden.



Mr Joseph Kwaku, 44, holds a first degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). He is the parliamentary candidate for Pru East constituency and this is his first appearance. He is native of Yeji.



Mr Joseph Kumah, 36, is a businessman and the parliamentary candidate for the Sene West constituency. He contested and lost the seat in election 2016. He is a native of Kwame- Danso and holds Masters of Arts degree, University of Sunderland, UK.



This is also the first time Mr Nicholas Bitagan Luchoun, 45, and a native of Saboba is contesting the Sene East constituency seat. He is a businessman and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Procurement.



Mr Martin Oti-Gyarko, 40, the Deputy Bono East Regional Minister is the incumbent MP for Techiman North constituency. He is a teacher and hails from Aworowa in the Techiman North District. He also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Central University, Ghana.





