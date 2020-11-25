Politics of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: Richard Abbey, Contributor

NPP has laid better foundation for economic development – Financial Consultant

Management and financial consultant, Nii Kpakpa Quartey

Nii Kpakpa Quartey, a management and financial consultant, speaking at a virtual rally organised has urged the youth of Ghana to vote massively to retain the New Patriotic Party in the December 7 elections given that they are credible managers of the economy.



Mr. Quartey, who was speaking the Hope Campaign’s virtual rally said, comparing the current administration to the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, would show that NPP has consistently outperformed the NDC in all the relevant macro-economic indices.



“During the last NDC administration, the GDP growth started off as high - as high 9.3% in 2012, but quickly fell to 7.3% in 2013, then saw another massive drop to 2.9% in 2014, and in 2015 John Mahama and his NDC Government set a new record of an abysmal 2.2% growth in GDP, the lowest ever in the history of the Fourth Republic.



The NPP took over and by 2017, and under the astute and visionary leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, in the very first year grew the GDP by an impressive 8.1% and on average continued to outperform the NDC.”



He further added that this superior economic performance can be attributable to deliberate policies implemented by the NPP government to rescue the then-ailing economy it inherited.



Mr. Quartey added that once you carefully interrogate the underlying data carefully it will become immediately apparent and left in no doubt that in all three sectors of the economy; Agriculture, Service and Industry Sector the NPP outperformed the NDC and that the NPP was, by far, a more competent manager of the economy.



On the improvements in the banking industry, he stated that “No Nation can achieve economic development without financial development because a sound and solid financial sector is the foundation for the much-needed accelerated economic development we have all been praying for since independence. But we all know what happened to our Banking Sector.



“The recent NDC government presided over a weak regulatory and supervisory regime in the banking sector leading to its near collapse. Upon assumption of office the NPP instituted bold and decisive measures to remedy the situation,” he said.



Speaking at the same rally, the Minister for Zongo Development Mustapha Hamid also reiterated that it is only NPP policies that develop Ghana.



He added: “if you are talking about maternal healthcare, national health insurance, One District, One Factory, One village One Dam, Planting for Food and Jobs, Free SHS, it is the NPP. So, I ask myself if the NDC comes to power what do they do, if they go to their cabinet meetings what is the outcome of those meetings.”



“We don’t need to belabour the point, it is a choice between progress and retrogression…there is only one candidate on the ballot paper for December 7, the others are non-candidates.”



The Number 1 Virtual Rally held on 22nd November 2020 is the second in a series of virtual rallies organised by The Hope Campaign, a leading pro-NPP campaign group which has become famous for such innovative and impactful campaigns.



Other speakers who took turns on the night to speak at the virtual rally included the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Minister for Inner City and CEO for Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC), Yofi Grant.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.