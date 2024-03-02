NPP has a younger and versatile presidential candidate – Martin Amidu

Politics of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Anti-corruption campaigner and former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has said that the presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is much younger and versatile, allowing him to run again in subsequent elections as opposed to the National Democratic Congress' presidential candidate, John Mahama who is older and has just one more attempt at becoming President.



He added that beyond the NPP’s advantage of having a young and versatile presidential candidate in Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, it also has the incumbency advantage concerning the 2024 General Elections.



For the NDC, Mr Amidu, a one-time vice-presidential candidate of the NDC, advised that they concentrate on convincing Ghanaians beyond slogans.



“The NPP has the advantage of being in government and exercising executive power with its attendant tacit influence on the electoral processes and security agencies. The NPP has a younger and more versatile Presidential Candidate who would still be young beyond elections 2024 and 2028. The NPP knows that the 2024 elections is not a fait accompli for it despite President Akufo-Addo’s long game to succeed himself with a surrogate. The NDC must also not be deceived with poll numbers or outward public displeasure with the regime because there is still some time to the elections. Anything could happen,” Mr Amidu noted.



He continued: “The NDC on the other hand needs to entice everybody disgruntled with his present condition of life across political party lines to support its call to “Build The Ghana We Want Together” and, therefore, it has a more daunting task. Secondly, the NDC is presenting a Presidential Candidate who can assume the reins of government for only four years as a former President to nullify the perception of a Jimmy Carter-like presidency that is terminated after his first term in office. But it is in the interest of the NDC that after face-saving, the NDC must be able to win a second term of four years with a successor to John Mahama who has age on his or her side. The impression must never be created that the NDC is still not sure of contesting and winning the 2024 elections and hopes to put forward its Presidential Candidate for re-election in the 2028 election again.”



Mr Amidu then chastised the NDC and NPP over the way party elites hijack the selection of running mates for general elections in contravention of the dictates of the 1992 Constitution.