Politics of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

NPP grassroots in Kwadaso honour S.K Nuamah

Dr S.K Nuamah being presented the citation

The immediate past Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr S.K Nuamah, was honoured by New Patriotic Party (NPP) grassroots members within the Kwadaso Constituency.



At a brief ceremony which included some Constituency Executives, Assembly Members, Electoral Area Coordinators, Polling Station executives and party supporters.



A section of the citation touched on Dr Nuamah's massive contributions towards the ruling NPP's victory during the 2020 polls despite his unsuccessful bid to be re-elected as NPP PC for Kwadaso.



Speaking with the media after the presentation, Mr Akwasi Oteng aka teacher OT, a leading member of the NPP in Kwadaso Constituency said, "Hon Dr S.K Nuamah deserves more than this citation of Honour because his contribution to the party and Constituents in Kwadaso has been superb in all spheres and has shown that he is a true Party Man."



Richard Karikari, Assembly Member for Tanoso Electoral Area further added that "Dr Nuamah is God sent, looking at the numerous unprecedented development he facilitated into the Constituency stand Out and generation would forever remember him. He has been very supportive to all of us no wonder, we are here to honour him for the world to know how special he is".



The citation present to Dr SK Nuamah reads "After the 2015 primaries in Kwadaso Parliamentary Elections, your actions, inactions, demeanour, and other admirable attributes made it possible for you and the party to garner unprecedented votes in the 2016 general elections. 90% of the total votes cast.



Under your stewardship, many projects were initiated and completed in the various electoral areas. Despite your unsuccessful bid to retain the seat for the second time, you have shown in all earnest that irrespective of the outcome of any election; life goes on. Your active participation in the 2020 general elections took you to almost every part of the country to support and assist some Parliamentary candidates in hitherto places that the party hasn’t won Parliamentary seats before; Hohoe, Pru West, Yagaba/Kubori, and many other places.



Your assistance to voluntary groups across the country cannot be overlooked especially that of United Patriots for Victory, on this day the entire fraternity of United Patriots for Victory acknowledges your hardworking and efforts in our victory in the 2020 general elections. We wish you well in all your endeavours as you move on in your political career."