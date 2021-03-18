General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

NPP grassroot members bare teeth at Bawumia’s ‘early’ take-off

Posters of Dr Bawumia contesting 2024 elections are already out

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) grassroot has called on Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to denounce posting of pictures purporting to promote his candidature for flagbearship position.



According to the grassroot members in a press statement, they have seen pictures of the Vice President being posted in public places, an action they have considered an affront to the party especially considering the time when the campaign has begun.



The group further considered it as intended to send the party into opposition and create chaos in the party.



The statement said: “We the grassroots members see this desperate action of the vice president and his team as one which is meant to achieve two things:



1. Send the New Patriotic Party into opposition. This is because Ghanaians cannot understand why a Vice President who must focus to support the President to be successful in his second term, would rather channel his energy to beginning his flagbearship campaign less than three months into President Akufo-Addo’s second term. To simply put, the Vice President wants to discredit the NPP in the eyes of Ghanaians.



2. Create chaos in the party. Imagine all party stalwarts who have the ambition of leading the NPP as flagbearer going into the 2024 general elections begin to emulate the vice President’s action. What will become of governance?”



The group therefore calls on the Vice President to “publicly disassociate himself from the said action if he’s not the one sponsoring it and subsequently instruct his people to pull down all the posters in question.”



They also threatened to be hostile to Dr. Bawumia should he fail to meet their demand.



“Failure to do so will leave us grassroots members with only one option and that is to remove all posters of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia geared towards 2023 NPP congress,” they said.



