Politics of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

NPP govt should stop antagonising Nigeria or regret it - Bole MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency of the Savannah Region Hon Alhaji Yusif Sulemana has said that anytime the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Tradition is in power, they always antagonise Nigeria in one way or the other and admonished the current NPP government to stop having issues with Nigeria or else Ghana will regret it.



The MP for the home Constituency of former President John Dramani Mahama said the demolition of a building being put up by the Nigerian High Commission in Accra is unnecessary and has the tacit support of government even though they are now denying after the speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria, Femi Gbajabiamila, condemned Ghana for attacking the sovereignty of his country through the demolition of the property.



Alhaji Yusif Sulemana said the demolition of the building happened in the presence of the police and other Security agencies which all are under the government.



“So is the government saying the police who are to ensure peace in the country that stood to watch those people doing the demolition are no more working under the government?" the MP queried.



The MP made these comments when reached by Bole based Nkilgi FM during their morning show (kokokiliyakoo) on 25th June 2020 to comment on a press statement by the Minority in Ghana’s Parliament that “they are appalled and deeply embarrassed at the shocking demolishing of properties belonging to the Nigerian High Commission in Accra under the cover of darkness on the 19th of June 2020”.



The Bole Legislature said the NPP Government never thought through the implications of their reckless act of unprovoked aggression not only for Ghana and Nigeria’s relations but also the negative implications it sends to the international community about Ghana.



Hon Alhaji Yusif Sulemana explained that this is not the first time the NPP government is causing confusion between Ghana and Nigeria adding that we can remember how the issue of “Ghana Must go” came by. The MP said the Aliens Compliance Order of the KA Busia government (196-1972) which is an antecedent of the NPP government as another example of a decision that brought a spat between Ghana and Nigeria which later made Nigeria expel over two million Ghanaians from the country in 1983.



He further said, “the NPP government must act quickly before Ghana regret it”.



He again said; “You know if there is going to be an issue between us and Nigeria, Ghanaians will suffer more … just some few months ago when the Nigerian border was closed, we all saw how our drivers were stranded at the borders of Nigeria and so our people must act quickly once again before is too late”.

