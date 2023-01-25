NPP government is 'lazy, intolerant and excessively arrogant' - Inusah Fuseini

General News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Former NDC Member of Parliament(MP) for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini has described the government of the New Patriotic Party as lazy, intolerant and excessively arrogant.



According to him, the ruling government has poorly managed the issues surrounding the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme which has adversely affected individual livelihoods and currently causing turmoil in the financial sector.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that the NPP government has caused the mess the country currently finds itself in and as such must be made to pay for their sins.



The New Patriotic Party’s failure to manage the economy better is the cause of the country's mishaps, he said.



"Some Ghanaians signed petitions to prevent the government from further borrowing, which fell on deaf ears, but now look at where we are now.



"This is the serious effect of mismanagement, which in the long run is affecting the country's financial system and economic activities.



"The Akufo-Addo government’s Debt Exchange Programme has suffered setbacks from Ghanaians," he added.



A group known as "Individual Bondholders Forum" (IBF) says government has shown total disregard for the contractual rights of Individual bondholders and has made no effort to structure reasonable consultations with individual bondholders.



The minority in parliament has raised a strong objection to the programme.



According to them, the sector has not yet recovered from the recapitalization exercise that was carried out by the government.



“It poses a risk to financial institutions, insurance companies, and, more recently, individual bondholders.”



“The financial institutions and insurance companies offer employment and they support businesses; this is at risk now.”



The Minority has therefore called for a suspension of the programme pending further and deeper consultations.