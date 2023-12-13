NPP government has performed well but more is expected - COKA

Politics of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah who is the past NPP constituency chairman of Afigya Kwabre South in the Ashanti Region has touted the party's performance in government saying they have performed creditably well.



He made this statement on the "Ade Akye Abia" show on Sompa FM in the Ashanti Region. He said the party has come far looking at where it took over in 2017 and the kind of policies they have implemented.



"Considering where NPP took power in 2017 till now, the party has done well. Check the free SHS policy, 1D1F, 1 constituency 1 ambulance, and many achievements, but, of course, there is work to be done especially in my area; roads, and a few housekeeping issues with party people", he said.



However, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah stated that there's more work to be done.



"We are inching closer to the 2024 election, the party has less than a year to complete its projects and also turn the economy around for the better", he said.



COKA as he is affectionately called believes the party has to resolve all the issues and grievances of the citizenry before 2024.



"I know there will be a comprehensive program by the NPP to take care of all the concerns being raised by the market women, taxi drivers, businessmen, teachers, students, and all other identified groups. The party has come under several criticisms for neglecting its stronghold, the Ashanti Region. But COKA believes those issues will be resolved because they risk losing the election if the region is not taken care of", he said.



"I see about 2% to 3% apathy in the region in the next elections because of several reasons but I would not like to go into it here. There are issues to be addressed but we are talking so let's see how it goes; but the truth is, that the people in the region are not happy. And they are justified", he added.



COKA addressed the issue of party loyalty and cited himself as an example when he contested in the regional chairmanship position with Wontumi. He then advised all those who have problems with the party to resolve their issues internally.



"Never, why should I be bitter? As a young man who has been a Constituency Chairman for 20 years, I was the Dean of the Association of Constituency Chairmen in the Ashanti Region. Go and check my records as a Constituency Chairman of Afigya Kwabre South"



When I first contested the regional chairmanship position with Wontumi last year, I gave him the toughest time. Wontumi is on record to have admitted that. But by the grace of God, I'm liked by people. So, I am not bitter at all. I thank God for my life."



"NPP just like all human organizations has its share of internal conflicts but the way to go is to prevent public discussions of the internal troubles outside the party structures that may end up damaging the image of the NPP brand", he said.