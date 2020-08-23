Politics of Sunday, 23 August 2020

NPP gov’t has served well; there is no alternative – Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has noted that there is no alternative to the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.



He said in a recorded video that was played during the unveiling of the party’s 2020 manifesto document on Saturday, August 22 in Cape Coast that the government has served Ghanaians well hence, there is no to need to change the administration in the elections



“We are launching this manifesto today to offer to Ghanaians that they should give or renew the authority of government to our government that has served so well for the past three years.



“It is a very serious and solemn occasion and this is the frame of mind which our party faithful should approach this launch.



“Once we remember, this I believe we can follow through with what we put in the manifesto to let Ghanaians across the world appreciate,” he said.



He stressed: “There is no alternative to the NPP government.”





