Politics of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: 3 News

NPP gives out premix fuel to party supporters; I won’t do that – Mahama assures

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused the Akufo-Addo administration of distributing premix fuel to supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He assured that his next administration, if he wins this year’s polls, will not engage in that practice but will regulate the sector properly to benefit all.



The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also promised to bring back the initiative of giving out outboard motors on credit.



Addressing the people of Chantai in the Oti Region, Mr. Mahama said his government will regulate the sector to allow fisherfolk direct access to premix fuel and also give out outboard motors on credit.



“Since the NPP came into power, the premix fuel is given to party members who are not fishermen. These people will then inflate the prices before selling to fishermen.



“But we want to assure you that when we return to power, we will regulate the sector to allow fisherfolk direct access to premix fuel for onward distribution among them.



“If we are re-elected, we will bring back the initiative of giving out outboard motors on credit where you will pay in instalments until payment is done.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.