NPP fully endorses and supports Bryan Acheampong's comments - Nana B

Politics of Monday, 10 April 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The NPP fully endorses and supports the entire contents of Hon. Bryan Acheampong's speech or comments made during the NPP's Mega 'Arise & Build Unity Walk' on Saturday, 8th of April at Kwahu-Mpraeso.



The National Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the party supports the Abetifi MP’s comment about the current government never handing over power to the NDC.



Ostensibly two issues were contained in his speech according to Henry Nana Boakye.



Hon. Bryan Acheampong said, "If the NDC dares to use threats and violence during the 2024 election, we will let them know we have the men." Certainly, the state has abled uniform men to ensure peace and tranquility in the country, Nana B said.



This call from Bryan Acheampong is important when the former President, John Dramani Mahama, is on record to have recklessly stated on various platforms that the NDC was born out of revolution therefore no one can unleash violence better than the NDC political party for that matter 2024 elections is a do or die affair.



Again it's a good call when the National Chairman of the NDC, Asiedu Nketiah, has also stated that "even if 2024 election will cost the NDC to sacrifice blood, they will do it".



Also, the NDC's Youth Organiser in the Suame constituency was recently apprehended for saying that "we shall kill for political power" and when he was granted bail, the NDC's National leadership dispatched a delegation to Ashanti Region just to celebrate him. In fact the NDC subsequently even issued a statement justifying and endorsing such a criminal act.



Secondly, Hon Acheampong said, "due to the challenges faced in the economy in recent times the opposition NDC think they will win the elections but as you can see the Cedi is stabilising and fuel prices have drastically been reduced so the government will fix the challenges”.



He continued that based on this "It will never happen that we the NPP will hand over power to the NDC. We will make sure NPP remains in government at all cost, the economy will fully recover by June or July”.



According to Nana B, clearly, Bryan Acheampong premised his comments on the turnaround of the economy, fallen prices of fuel and the stabilisation of the cedi.



"There is absolutely nothing untoward about his comments. The NPP fully endorses and supports his comments," he said.