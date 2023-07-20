NPP flagbearship race: Aspirants halt campaign, troop to Accra for 'make or break' meeting - Report

Politics of Thursday, 20 July 2023

All the flagbearer hopefuls of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have reportedly halted their campaigns to attend a crucial meeting in Accra, today, Thursday, July 20, 2023.



According to a report by UTV, one of the major decisions that would be taken at the meeting, which would be with the party's National Council, is whether or not to centralise the upcoming supper delegate congress scheduled for August 2023.



UTV broadcaster Adakabri Frimpong Manso indicated that 9 out of the 10 NPP presidential hopefuls want the congress to be held at a central location but one of them, who is backed by the government, wants the congress to be held at different locations, according to the region.



He said that the steering committee of the party and the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, want the congress to be held in the 16 regions.



Frimpong Manso said that the committee has gained the support of the regional chairmen of the party and would insist that the voting in the super delegate congress is held at the regional level at the said meeting.



He also said that the nine flagbearer hopefuls who have petitioned the parts National Council to stop the plans to hold the congress at regional levels have threatened to withdraw from the presidential race.



They claim that holding the congress at the regional level would allow for intimidation of the party’s delegates.



“If the NPP would go into opposition or break the 8, it depends on this meeting which would be held tomorrow, July 20th,” he said in Twi on UTV on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.



