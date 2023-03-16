NPP flagbearership race: God will bless me to win this contest - Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

General News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has said that he believes he will win the NPP flagbearership race.



According to him most of the delegates have benefitted from him as minister of Agric under the Planting for Food and Jobs policy hence the reason they will vote for him.



“Well, you go into a contest to win, so I’m in the contest hoping to win, and I know that God will bless me to win this contest,” Citinewsroom.com quoted Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto as having said.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto also added that the incumbency of the Vice President has no advantage over him hence the reason he is not worried.



“The incumbency of the Vice President does not worry me at all, it doesn’t give any advantage over others. The party people know who is who. You just have to make sure that they know you are in the race. Most of our delegates are rural people, they benefitted from Planting for Food and Jobs. They are part of the 1.7 million farmers that have benefitted from the PFJ. So they relate to what I’m doing,” a flagbearer hopeful of NPP said.



