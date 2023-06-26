NPP flagbearership race: God has blessed me to be a blessing to Ghana as president - Joe Ghartey

Politics of Monday, 26 June 2023

A flagbearer aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joe Ghartey, has said that his desire to lead Ghana as president is not for personal gain but rather to be a blessing to Ghanaians, especially ordinary men, women and youth from all over the country.



Joe Ghartey, who is also the Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan, made these remarks after filing his nomination form to contest in the presidential primaries of the NPP on Saturday, June 24, 2023.



Addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters at the party headquarters in Accra, the experienced politician and lawyer said that politics is not about what one will get, but rather about what one can do for humanity.



Joe Ghartey said that leadership should be about "blessing people so God can bless you."



He said he is not desperate to become the next president of Ghana but if it is the will of God, he will be the next president.



"If it is God’s will, I will be the president of Ghana. I will not force things… We, together, will transform this nation. We will take this nation to the next level. Everything that my hands have touched by God’s grace has been blessed," he said.



Ghartey, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, also said that he is certain that he would be among the five contenders selected at the party’s super delegate congress slated for August 2023.



He added that the over 200,000 delegates of the NPP who would take part in the party’s primaries in November 2023 would give him the nod because he is the only person who can help the party win the 2024 elections.



