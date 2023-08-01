NPP flagbearership race: Election between Bawumia and the rest – Dr Ekow Acquah

Politics of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

A political communications consultant Dr Ekow Acquah has asserted that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, one of the contenders for the flagbearer position of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), is likely to win the flagbearership race due to, among others, his campaign message and rising popularity.



He explained that the overwhelming endorsement and acceptance of Dr Bawumia as he campaigns leads to the inevitable conclusion that he is going to win the flagbearership race hands down.



For him, the race is between Dr Bawumia and the rest and Dr Bawumia has proven that he is head and shoulders above the rest of the nine aspirants to the leadership of the party.



“To be honest, the race can fairly be said to be a three-man race between Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen and MP Kennedy Agyepong, to some extent. However, even that, one of the three, Vice President Bawumia, is the real deal. He is, undoubtedly, in a clear, unassailable lead for many reasons,” he argued.



A Super Delegates Conference is going to be held on August 26, 2023, to whittle down the number of aspirants from ten to five. Afterwards, a decentralised National Delegates Conference would be held in November to elect the NPP presidential candidate or flagbearer for the 2024 General Elections.



Other Candidates in the race include; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen and Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko are all in the contest.