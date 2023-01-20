NPP flagbearership race: Alan will win big time if he meets delegates - Owusu Amankwa

Politics of Friday, 20 January 2023

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Collins Owusu Amankwa, former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North Constituency, has projected that Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen will win the NPP flagbearership contest.



Alan Kyerematen, the ruling government's former Minister of Trade, resigned a few days ago. The decision was made in order to properly prepare for the NPP's flagbearership battle.



Collins Owusu Amankwa, a member of Alan's camp, revealed on Oyerepa Breakfast Time on Thursday that his boss is considering an official meeting with NPP delegates.



“Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen is now planning to meet with delegates.” He disclosed.



Alan Kyerematen, a former Manhyia North legislator, believes he will easily win the NPP presidential bid if he is able to meet and speak with all of the party's delegates.



“Alan hasn’t formerly met with delegates… The day he formerly engages delegates, game over. I’m saying it point blank, Alan is winning big time.” Collins emphatically stated.



Remember that Dr Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen, and Kennedy Agyapong are all strong candidates for the NPP's flagbearership.



Subsequently, “A new opinion poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics for October 2022 shows the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen (AKK) continues to expand his lead over his closest rival Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB) in the race to lead the NPP as the country’s economic crisis deepens.



"The poll shows AKK is the preferred candidate of general voters to lead the NPP in 2024. AKK now leads DMB, 44% to 31%. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP (KOA) came third with 14% of the votes,” a summary of the report stated.