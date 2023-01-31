NPP flagbearership: What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia

General News of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen paid a courtesy call on the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at his palace on Monday, January 30, 2023.



Mr Kyerematen during his address at the palace announced that he had come to the palace of the revered king to seek his blessing ahead of the party’s flagbearership contest.



In response to his mission, Otumfuo assured Mr Kyerematen of his blessing while underscoring the need for the party to rally behind whoever emerges as the eventual winner of the upcoming contest.



"What can I say? Just as I blessed you in the past, I will give you my blessing so you can go into the contest. I will entreat that you all as a party, to rally behind whoever emerges the winner.



"For me, I can only support you with prayers and my blessing. Just as you have come here your contenders will also troop here for my blessings. It is God who crowns a king and no matter how hard one tries; it is the decision of God so let us leave everything in the hands of the Almighty God,” the king said.



Further to his blessings, Otumfuo entreated Mr Kyerematen to run a decent campaign devoid of personal attacks.



He also asked the NPP to elect a competent person while ensuring that the interest of the nation is placed at the heart of their activities.



“For me, I have God and the Golden Stool and so I will support you with the prayers of God and the Golden Stool. I know you were brought up well and I know you have never insulted anyone before and neither do I expect you to do it now.



"Go out and sell what you can do if you are elected. What your party should also know is that whomever you elect is a candidate for the presidency and must therefore be a person with the country at heart.



"You should always put the interest of the country first. I give you my blessing and I entreat you not to hesitate to come to me for any advice,” he added.



Mr Kyerematen a few weeks ago resigned from his position as Minister for Trade and Industry to focus on his campaign.



He is facing stiff competition from several stalwarts of the party who have announced their bid for the flagbearership.



His contenders include Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Kwabena Agyapong, Joe Ghartey, Dr Afriyie Akoto and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who is yet to officially announce his bid.







