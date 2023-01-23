NPP flagbearership: Global Info Analytics dismisses reports claiming Alan Kyerematen is leading poll by 57%

Politics of Monday, 23 January 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, Mussah Dankwa has dismissed media reports claiming a poll by his outfit has put NPP flagbearership hopeful, Alan Kyerematen ahead of his rivals.



According to him, the report is fake.



A release of a research by the Global Info Analytics on the NPP flagbearership race which claimed Alan Kyerematen has a whopping 57% lead in the race recently emerged and a number of media organizations used the infographic to run their stories.



The Global Info Analytics Executive Director expressed surprise at the infographic and its content and is asking the public to disregard it.



Writing on his Facebook page, the Executive Director rebuked the media houses for peddling false reports without verifying the survey first.



"I am extremely disappointed in the media houses running with this poll without cross-checking it," Mussa Dankwa said.



"We release our polls first to the mainstream, then social media platforms and then our website. If you can't verify it from there, then it is FAKE. Because there is confidence in our work, they would like to associate such polls with us in order to gain credibility. It means we are doing something right."



The latest twist by the head of the research group comes as an unpleasant development for those who widely shared the fake news.





