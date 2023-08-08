NPP flagbearer race: OB Amoah declares support for 'highly-competent' Bawumia

Politics of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

The Member of Parliament for Akuapem South, Osei Bonsu Amoah, has thrown his full weight behind the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in his bid to become the next flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The MP announced this during a meeting in his constituency, during which party executives in the Eastern Region and others from the constituency were in attendance.



Speaking to the gathering, OB Amoah said the choice of the vice president is only an answer to the call of the larger NPP population.



“You sent chairman and me that we should go to Koforidua to select someone who will lead us. And if I see the excitement and everything that is going on, the message you are giving us is that we should go and pick Dr. Bawumia; that is the message you have given us.



“So, we will also not disappoint you. On the 26th of August, what you will hear is that it is not only the Akuapem South chairman who has selected Dr. Bawumia, but it will be the whole Ghana that has selected him. When you look at the campaign Dr. Bawumia is embarking on, from constituency to constituency, region to region, wherever you go, everybody sees that this man is extraordinary. And as for us in the Eastern Region… we will do as such,” he said.



The Akuapem South Member of Parliament, Osei Bonsu Amoah, added that the qualities of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia make him the best person to lead the NPP.



He also described the vice president as a highly-competent person.



“So, as we stand here, my vow to you is that here, we are for him. The person I am speaking about is calm, he speaks the truth, he is a positive man, he has emotional intelligence, he does not get angry easily, he is a listener and someone who speaks for us, he is someone who has the NPP in his heart. He speaks with courage and he speaks with wisdom. And when it comes to competence, he is highly-competent,” he added.



OB Amoah is only one of several MPs from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who have publicly declared their support for the vice president as the party heads into a special delegates congress in August 2023 to elect the final five (5) of 10 candidates who have out themselves up for the role.



The five will then compete in a November 2023 internal elections for the ultimate, with the winner adjudged the presidential candidate of the NPP for the 2024 general elections.







