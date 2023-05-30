NPP flagbearer hopeful Kojo Poku picks nomination forms

General News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Presidential candidate hopeful for the NPP, Kojo Poku on Tuesday, May 30 picked his nomination forms from the party’s headquarters.



In an interview with the press during the nomination pickup, Kojo Poku said that this is the beginning of a new day and it’s a good day for the KMP family in all 16 regions of the country.



Flanked by a number of supporters, the NPP flagbearer hopeful added that he will storm the party headquarters in the next two weeks with all his supporters to endorse and submit his form in a grand style.



“We have finally picked the form as you all can see. It is the beginning of a new day. Picking the form is one step, actually having the good people of KMP in all 16 regions endorse this form is the second step and in good time in the next two weeks, we will bring all our supporters to do a bit of funfair in submitting the form,” the aspirant said.



The New Patriotic Party opened nominations for presidential candidates on Friday, May 26, 2023.



As part of the nomination process, the party said prospective candidates will be expected to pay a non-refundable fee of GH‎₵50,000.00.



The NPP's nomination fee requirement aims to ensure that only serious and committed candidates participate in the flagbearer elections.







