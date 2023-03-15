NPP flagbearer contest: Bawumia coercing MPs against Alan – Buaben Asamoa alleges

General News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Campaign spokesperson for Alan Kyerematen, Yaw Buaben Asamoah has alleged that New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament are being coerced into supporting the bid of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb, the former Adentan MP called out the Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh and some leaders of the party for attempting to force some MPs to join the Vice President on a planned visit to the Manhyia Palace.



“Now as we speak, MPs are being called and threatened into joining a certain delegation for the upcoming Akwasidae just to prove that they have numbers and Annoh-Dompreh is into it,” he said



“How are MPs who are supposed to be thinking and strategizing about protecting their seats being forced into joining a presidential campaign and are being threatened? Akwasidae is coming and we will all witness it. They are saying 100 MPs will follow the Vice President,” he added.



He also alleged that the Majority Chief Whip who has openly declared his support for the vice president is actively involved in the recruitment of MPs for the campaign of Dr Bawumia.



“Ask Annoh Dompreh about who has been writing the names of MPs who will follow the vice president to Kumasi. They want to prove that he is loved by the MPs and that he is the right candidate. Those MPs are tired, they have seats to protect. Those seats are in the interest of all of us. We will all suffer if we lose any of the 137 seats, we want more in addition,” he said.



Mr Kyerematen who is the former Minister for Trade and Industry and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia are deemed the frontrunners in the NPP’s upcoming flagbearership contest.



The party is yet to fix a date for the contest which is expected to be a tight race with other candidates such as Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh and Joe Gyartey.





